Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain closed on March 16

Rawalpindi district administration has finalized all the arrangements for Pakistan Day while Faizabad would remain closed on March 16, Wednesday for full-dress rehearsal in connection with the Pakistan Day parade

According to a district administration spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had finalized all the arrangements under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated for Pakistan Day. He informed that traffic from Faizabad to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed during the rehearsal from morning to conclusion of the rehearsal till 3 pm.

He said that all the traffic on Murree Road heading towards Islamabad would be directed to use diversion point of Double Road Chowk and 9th Avenue, whereas traffic coming from Koral Chowk would use Khanna Pull service road to enter Islamabad, after passing through Shamsabad via Double Road and 9th Avenue.

Heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks and trailers, would not be allowed to enter the city after 3 am, he added.

Public transport vehicles coming from Murree, he said, would not be allowed to move towards the capital city from Lower Topa, Motorway Turn, Dana Mor and Satra Mill toll plaza. Over 300 traffic wardens would be deployed to regulate traffic on city roads. He told that the CTP Radio station 88.6 would organize special programs in this regard while the citizens can also use CTP helpline.

He informed that strict security measures had been taken in twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident. The CTP Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on 16, 18 and 20 March, he told and added that the diversions would also be placed on different places.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

