ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) As the nation gears up to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23, craftsmen from various cities across the country are pouring their skills and dedication into creating exquisite items to be showcased during the highly anticipated parade.

Farhan Akhtar, a dedicated shield maker and part of a team of 23 artisans, expressed his anticipation, stating, "We eagerly await Pakistan Day to fulfill our duty. Crafting shields for such a significant occasion fills us with immense pride and honor."

Similarly, Ishfaq Ahmed, specializing in medal crafting, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Being part of the preparations for March 23, is a source of great delight for me. Each medal we create carries the spirit of patriotism and commemorates the sacrifices made for our beloved nation.

These craftsmen take immense pride in their contributions, viewing their work as a way to honor the nation and its history. The intricate designs and attention to detail reflect their commitment to excellence.

Moreover, the global exposure their creations receive adds to their sense of accomplishment. With television broadcasts showcasing their work to audiences worldwide, they feel a sense of pride in representing Pakistani craftsmanship on an international stage.

As preparations continue with fervor and dedication, the craftsmen remain committed to ensuring that Pakistan Day is celebrated with the utmost reverence and pride, showcasing the nation's rich heritage and unwavering spirit.