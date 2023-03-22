Pakistan day rally held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A rally was held here by Rescue 1122,Traffic Police to mark Pakistan Day here on Wednesday.

According to rescue spokesperson, the event was organized in collaboration with Shamas Honda,while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and DSP Traffic Waseem Butt led the rally.

Regional Manager Safety (Honda Company) Abdul Waheed,Shamas Honda workers and a large number of rescuers and police personnel participated.

The rally started from Kutchery Chowk which included motorcyclists, rescue vehicles and traffic police vehicles and concluded at Shahabpura Chowk,Shamas Honda through its designated routes.

On the occasion, a cake was cut in the office and balloons were also raised in the air.

Later, free back view mirrors were installed on motorcycles in order to promote road safety in connection with Pakistan Day.