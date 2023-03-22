UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Rally Held

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan day rally held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A rally was held here by Rescue 1122,Traffic Police to mark Pakistan Day here on Wednesday.

According to rescue spokesperson, the event was organized in collaboration with Shamas Honda,while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and DSP Traffic Waseem Butt led the rally.

Regional Manager Safety (Honda Company) Abdul Waheed,Shamas Honda workers and a large number of rescuers and police personnel participated.

The rally started from Kutchery Chowk which included motorcyclists, rescue vehicles and traffic police vehicles and concluded at Shahabpura Chowk,Shamas Honda through its designated routes.

On the occasion, a cake was cut in the office and balloons were also raised in the air.

Later, free back view mirrors were installed on motorcycles in order to promote road safety in connection with Pakistan Day.

Related Topics

Police Pakistan Day Company Vehicles Road Traffic Honda Rescue 1122 Event From

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

59 minutes ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

59 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

59 minutes ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

59 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

59 minutes ago
 DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainabi ..

DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainability of water resources on Wor ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.