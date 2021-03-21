UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day Rally Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan Day rally held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A rally was organised here on Sunday by the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations, being marked across country these days.

PST Divisional President Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri addressed the rally titled "Sada Salamat Pakistan, Ta Qiyamat Pakistan", by the organisers.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among the young generation about the sacrifices offered by the Muslims of Subcontinent for getting independence in 1947.

He said it's time to fulfill the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam of a developed and prosperous Pakistan.

PST District President Hafiz Muhammad Yasir Madani, Maulana Bahadur Rizvi, Shamshair Gul, Mian Maqbool, Mian Fayyaz, Bilal Randhawa, Arsalan Randhawa and others also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Pakistan Day Young Independence Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.