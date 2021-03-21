Pakistan Day rally held in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A rally was organised here on Sunday by the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations, being marked across country these days.

PST Divisional President Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri addressed the rally titled "Sada Salamat Pakistan, Ta Qiyamat Pakistan", by the organisers.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among the young generation about the sacrifices offered by the Muslims of Subcontinent for getting independence in 1947.

He said it's time to fulfill the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam of a developed and prosperous Pakistan.

PST District President Hafiz Muhammad Yasir Madani, Maulana Bahadur Rizvi, Shamshair Gul, Mian Maqbool, Mian Fayyaz, Bilal Randhawa, Arsalan Randhawa and others also addressed the gathering.