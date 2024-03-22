Pakistan day rally taken out in Kamber led by DC, SSP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The district administration of Kamber-Shahdadkot celebrated the Pakistan day with enthusiasm by staging rallies and chanting of Pakistan Zindabad slogans on Friday.

A big public rally in this connection was taken out from Bus stand road Kamber that passes all the important thoroughfares of the Kamber city and concluded at SSP office.

The participants were carrying Pakistani flags and placards and banners inscribed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan armed forces Zindabad.

The rally was jointly led by the Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmed Qadari, SSP Muhammad Kaleem Malik and chairman of Pakistan defender and protector organization Yousif Shaikh, Where SSP and DC Kamber-Shahdadkot lays flowers wreaths on the Shuhda- e-Police and they offered prayers for the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national cause.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Kamber Shahdadkot Sajjad Qadri said that the day is celebrated annually to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, which is a major milestone in the struggle for an independent state.

He paid homage to the relentless struggle of the founding fathers of the country. In a message on occasion, he called for making this region a cradle of peace by fighting for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that he was happy with the organization of Mohabbate Watan Pakistan Zindabad rally on behalf of the Protector of Pakistan Organization.

SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik said that the programs organized by the Protector of Pakistan Organization regarding the Pakistan Day 23th March.

He said, today is the day of pledge renewal.

Police are doing their duty regarding law and order in Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

He said that, here is peace and no violence under my supervision had occurred added that we had control the crime and followed the high official instructions to maintain the law and order.

Muhammad Youaif Shaikh while expressing his views said that the universe is kingdom of Allah Pak.

He said Pakistan is such a region with rich in which freedom and rights were given to people of all religions without any discrimination of color, caste and creed.

He also said that we are all defenders of Pakistan. We are standing side by side appreciating the valuable services of our Pakistani forces.

The patriotic Pakistanis participated in the rally and chanting with the slogan of "forces of Pakistan Zindabad",

"Sindh Police Zindabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad". A large numbers of patriotic ambassadors, citizens, minority peoples and school Students also participated in the rally.