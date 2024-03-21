Open Menu

Pakistan Day Rally Taken Out In Kamber-Shahdadkot

Published March 21, 2024

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The district administration Kamber-Shahdadkot on Thursday took out a rally in connection with Pakistan Day. The rally started from Bus Stand road and concluded at SSP office.

The participants were carrying Pakistani flags and ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan armed forces Zindabad. It was jointly led by the Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmed Qadari, SSP Muhammad Kaleem Malik and chairman of Pakistan defender and protector organization Yousaf Shaikh.

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot and SSP laid wreaths on the Shuhda- e-Police and offered prayers for the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the day was celebrated annually to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, which is a major milestone in the struggle for an independent state.

He said that he was happy with the organization of Mohabbate Watan Pakistan Zindabad rally on behalf of the Protector of Pakistan Organization.

He said, Today is the day of pledge renewal. Police are doing their duty regarding law and order in Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

He also said that we are all defenders of Pakistan. We are standing side by side appreciating the valuable services of our Pakistani forces.

The patriotic Pakistanis participating in the rally raised the slogans of called the forces of Pakistan Zindabad. Sindh Police Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad numbers of patriotic ambassadors citizens, minority people's and school Students also participated in the rally.

