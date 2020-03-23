Pakistan Day remembers nation to show unity: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Monday said that Pakistan Day known as a historic day of the county

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Monday said that Pakistan Day known as a historic day of the county.

She said this in her message in connection of Pakistan Day celebration, saying that we should follow the vision of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Allama Iqab for betterment of the country.

She said on March 23, 1940, Muslims had decided to establish a separate state while today, we are 23 March 1940 is celebrated as Pakistan Day, adding that we have to look at the past and to consider about the better future and we should work hard to develop the country.

Bushra Rind said Pakistan had been come into existence through a lot of democracy struggle adding the development of country is linked with progress of Balochistan, saying that we should learn our mistake and to make comprehensive plan for the development of the country.

She said nation should make pledging on this great day to follow the vision of Quaid-e Azam and Allama Iqbal to ensure stability of country, moreover we would remove abhorrence among each other for the interest of the country and to stand forces including Pakistan Army for dignity of the motherland.