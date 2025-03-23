Pakistan day reminds for establishment of independent state: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan Day reminds us of the historic decision made on March 23, 1940, when Muslims resolved to establish an independent homeland.

In his message on Pakistan Day, the minister stated that this day brings to mind the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers, which have allowed us to live with freedom, dignity, and prosperity today.

Dr. Tariq emphasized that we must strive to fulfil the dream of Allama Iqbal and follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam by upholding the principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

He stressed that political stability, policy continuity, and national consensus are essential for the country's progress. Without peace, brotherhood, and tolerance, national development is not possible.

The minister further urged everyone to pledge on this day to work tirelessly for Pakistan's development, transforming it into a modern, prosperous, and advanced state, moving beyond mere words and slogans.