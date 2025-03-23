Open Menu

Pakistan Day Reminds Of Great Sacrifices Made For An Independent Nation

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The 85th Pakistan Day was observed with national fervor on Sunday, commemorating the historic Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, highlighted the invaluable sacrifices made by our elders for the creation of an independent nation. He described March 23rd as a significant milestone in the history of the subcontinent and stressed that this day serves as a renewal of our commitment to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision.

“For national progress and development, we must adopt sacrifice, selflessness, public service, patriotism, and a strong sense of responsibility as guiding principles in our lives,” he stated.

Professor Zafar further emphasized that great nations always remember their history and called for educating the younger generation about the contributions of our forefathers. He urged everyone to pledge their role in promoting unity, love, tolerance, and brotherhood in the country.

He also reminded that Pakistan Day is a tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement, whose sacrifices must not be forgotten. "With this same spirit, it is our foremost duty to eliminate racial, linguistic, and ethnic discrimination to build a strong and united Pakistan," he added.

