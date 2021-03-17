Pakistan Day reminds preserverance of minorities rights

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mahendar Pal Singh on Wednesday said that "Pakistan Day" reminded us the sacrifices of our forefathers for the independence of motherland

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mahendar Pal Singh on Wednesday said that "Pakistan Day" reminded us the sacrifices of our forefathers for the independence of motherland.

Talking to APP, he said that the main purpose to celebrate this day was to support the rights of minorities in the country.

He said that "Pakistan is stable now with its ideology and we should infuse this spirit and enthusiasm in our youths to make country peaceful and strong".

He urged that we should educate our young generation the ideology of Pakistan through academic curriculum.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan to protecting rights of minorities as equal citizens of the country.