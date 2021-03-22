UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Reminds Sacrifices Of Forefathers For Separate Homeland: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:33 PM

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan said on Monday that March 23 reminded the nation of eternal sacrifices of the forefathers for creation of a separate homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan said on Monday that March 23 reminded the nation of eternal sacrifices of the forefathers for creation of a separate homeland.

In a press statement, he said the nation could achieve the heights of glory and progress by following the sayings and legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Allama Iqbal.

He said the PTI government was working hard to transform Pakistan as a citadel of peace and progress.

He urged the people to diligently perform their duties for the collective well-being and prosperity of thenation.

The minister also appealed to the people to play their proactive role in getting rid of environmental pollution.

