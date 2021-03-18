UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Reminds Sacrifices Of Our Elders

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan Day reminds sacrifices of our elders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on human rights, Mahindar Pal Singh has said that Pakistan Day resolution was a manifestation of our forefathers' commitment to obtain a separate homeland where people could do life with liberty and equal rights for all including minorities.

Talking to APP here, he said Pakistan was lifeless without its ideology adding:" We should infuse the spirit and enthusiasm demonstrated by Pakistan Movement leaders in our youth to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous.

" He underlined the need for an academic curriculum that should create awareness among youth about ideology of Pakistan.

He said, the Mar 23, 1940 reminded us of the sacrifices our forefathers had rendered for the independence of the motherland.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to protecting the rights of minorities as equal citizens of the country. He said, the PM Imran Khan had been advocating and taking practical steps for the well being of the people including minorities.

