Pakistan Day Reminds Us Efforts, Passion Of Forefathers For Independence

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day reminds us the relentless efforts and unmatched passion of our founding forefathers to achieve the goal of gaining independence from British and Hindu colonialism.

These views were expressed by the Chief Executive Officer of Knight Human Management Shalan (non-governmental organization) Khalid Nawaz while addressing school of Arts and Design function organized to mark Pakistan Day here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Khalid Nawaz said that students should fully understand Tehreek-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Movement) and the struggle for independence in the context of the goals for which our forefathers put their sincere efforts in practice and achieved this homeland after paying unprecedented sacrifices.

He told the students, "islam is our religion and Quran is our constitution which was interpreted in the Resolution of March 23, 1940." He said that March 23, 1940 was a day in the history of the world when nothing had happened to show materialistically but our forefathers took a decision to get independence from the slavery of the Britons and the Hindus.

"They did it well with their strong will under the dynamic leadership and guidance of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said.

Nawaz said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we would not only give confidence to the youth but also enable them to have no difficulty in getting decent jobs at home and abroad.

