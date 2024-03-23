Open Menu

Pakistan Day Resolution Altered Region's History: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq highlighted the significance of the historic resolution adopted on March 23, 1940, in Lahore, stating that it significantly altered the course of the region's history.

In a message released late Friday on the eve of Pakistan Resolution Day, he emphasized that despite staunch opposition, the dream envisioned by forefathers was realized with the creation of independent Pakistan under Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's leadership.

Anwar ul Haq underscored the special importance of March 23 for the Muslims of the subcontinent, as it marked the foundation of a separate homeland.

He praised the historic struggle of Muslims, noting the active involvement of Kashmiri leadership in the Pakistan movement.

He highlighted the ongoing movement in Occupied Kashmir as an extension of the Pakistan movement, fuelled by Kashmiris' blood.

Terming Kashmiris as Pakistani by choice, he emphasized Pakistan's role as a sympathizer and hope center for Kashmiri Muslims.

The AJK PM expressed hope for the fulfilment of Kashmiri sacrifices and objectives outlined in the July 19 resolution.

He emphasized the deep-rooted bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan based on ideological, geographical, historical, cultural, and religious ties, stating that no power could sever this connection.

