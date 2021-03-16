Pakistan Day sales attract buyers in capital

With only less than a week left in the celebrations of Pakistan Day, famous brands in the federal capital have started offering sales on dresses, shoes and other accessories to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff at the very start of the summer season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :With only less than a week left in the celebrations of Pakistan Day, famous brands in the Federal capital have started offering sales on dresses, shoes and other accessories to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff at the very start of the summer season.

The trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands is already in practice by a large number of people especially women in capital city which is also required at this time to prevent from risk of catching COVID-19.

Samina Mushtaq, a house wife said, "It is in the larger interest of the citizens to adopt preventive measures in wake of the increasing cases of COVID-19. Online shopping is the best way to protect ourselves and others from this infectious virus".

Talking to APP, she said, "I have planned to make online orders for summer clothes for me and my family taking advantage of this biggest sale at the advent of the summer season to buy summer stuff in bulk to avoid frequent visits to the markets".

"The online shopping facility offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier especially at the time when staying at home and lessening social interaction is a best possible precaution to keep ourselves safe from the prevailing pandemic situation", Shaista Ameen said.

She said these brands must take steps for promoting awareness about prevention from this threat by bounding the buyers to purchase the stuff online and not to visit the outlets.

Although this practice can affect the business of those retailers who lack online shopping facility but this will largely in the interest of the citizens whose safety is more important at this time, she observed.

It has become a common practice for the brands, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions including New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Pakistan Day, Eid festivals and Holy month of Ramzan etc.

"The changing weather is always a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sale on such occasions are perfect time to do so", Malik Nasir, a businessman said.

It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online retailers of all the home, electronics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Pakistan Day�or�Pakistan Resolution Day is a national holiday commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

