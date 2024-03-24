Open Menu

Pakistan Day Sales Compel Buyers To Shop For Eid-ul-Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan Day sales compel buyers to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day's lucrative discounts and special offers by different brands outlets in the Federal capital are attracting a number of customers especially women who are eager to buy dresses, shoes and all required stuff for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands is already in practice by a large number of people especially women in capital city while visiting the shops physically are still preferred by majority of the buyers.

Sania Mushtaq, a house wife said, “I have visited different brands outlets to complete Eid shopping for my family taking advantage of this sale at the start of the summer season”.

“The online shopping facility offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier but still visiting markets for buying clothes and shoes is a better option in terms of checking the sizes and quality of dresses and shoes, she said while talking to APP.

Amina Usman, a government employee said “visiting markets for Eid shopping is a difficult task during the month of Ramazan however the attracting Resolution Day sales by brands offering up to flat 30 has compelled public to rush to the markets”.

“I always prefer visiting markets myself to shop for my family for any occasion instead of online shopping as visiting markets again and again for changing he purchased items is very annoying for me”, she said.

It has become a common practice for the brands, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions including New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Pakistan Day, Eid festivals and holy month of Ramazan etc.

“The changing weather is always a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sale on such occasions are perfect time to do so”, Shahid Khan, a businessman said.

It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online retailers of all the home, electronics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Murad Ali, a retailer at a famous brand said, Pakistan day sales this year have seen a significant uptick in women buyers as they have to shop for the upcoming Eid festival.

Such sales gives an opportunity to the brands to earn good profits at the advent of the season by offering good discounts, he said.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day is a national holiday commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

395/\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Weather Christmas Pakistan Day Wife Sale Buy Independence March Women Market Family All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

14 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

14 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

14 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

14 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan