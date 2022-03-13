Pakistan Day sales start attracting buyers in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :With only a few days left in the celebrations of Pakistan Day, the famous brands in the Federal capital have started attracting a number of the buyers.

The famous brands have started offering sales on dresses, shoes and other accessories to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff at the advent of the summer season.

The trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands has also gained momentum since the onset of COVID-19 in the country and many of the brands have started offering online discount offers prior to the sales within shops.

"I have planned to make online orders for summer clothes for me and my family taking advantage of this biggest sale at the advent of the summer season to buy summer stuff in bulk to avoid frequent visits to the markets", Shaista, a mother of three children said.

Talking to APP, she said, "The changing weather is a time when we need to buy clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sales on such occasions are perfect times to do so".

Amjad Ali, a government employee said, "It has become difficult to buy clothes and other accessories on regular prices during the prevailing price hike situation and sales offered by different brands on special occasions is not less than any blessing for the salaried class", It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online retailers of all the home, electronics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Irum Habib, a school teacher said, the holy month of Ramzan is knocking on the doors with only a few weeks left, people of twin cities wanted to wind up their shopping carts to spare more and more time for prayers and seeking blessings of the holy month.

This is the last sale opportunity for the buyers to grab stuff for the upcoming Eid festival and they are enthusiastic enough to avail the chance, she said.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day is a national holiday commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.