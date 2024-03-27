Open Menu

Pakistan Day Seminar At Govt Murray College Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Day seminar at Govt Murray College Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the youth are Pakistan's real asset and future of the nation.

Speaking as the special guest at a seminar, organised in connection with the Pakistan Day observance at Government Murray College Sialkot on Wednesday, he said that without quality education and research, the young generation could not face challenges of the modern age. Therefore, they should acquire command in whatever subject they were studying without wasting time and secure their future and the country's as well.

Principal Muhammad Nawaz, Professor Naseer Ghazi, Professor Maher Ilyas, Professor Nadeem islam, Professor Shams Wazir, deputy director colleges, students and teachers participated in the seminar.

DC Zulqarnain said Pakistan was currently facing many internal and external challenges, including the situation of forests in the country. He urged students to plant a tree for their country and to make the environment human-friendly.

He said that they should play their role in making the Punjab government's plantation campaign a success.

The deputy commissioner said trees were a priceless gift of the nature and planting them was a charity.

Regarding the Pakistan Day, the students of the college presented tableaus and expressed their thoughts and feelings on the resolution of Pakistan in urdu and English.

Earlier, DC Zulqarnain also planted a sapling at the lawns of Murray College and a special prayer was offered for security and stability of the nation.

Later, the DC also visited Murray College Iqbal Gallery and library. He visited New Vegetable and Fruit Market Aimenabad on Monday morning to review auctions. He also visited different areas of the city to review the Sialkot cleanliness drive and encouraged the sentry worker. He directed the officials of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to educate citizens about importance and usefulness of cleanliness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Education Government Of Punjab Pakistan Day Company Young Sialkot Ghazi Market Prayer Government

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

15 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

22 minutes ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

3 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

3 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

5 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

17 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

17 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan