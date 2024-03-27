Pakistan Day Seminar At Govt Murray College Sialkot
March 27, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the youth are Pakistan's real asset and future of the nation.
Speaking as the special guest at a seminar, organised in connection with the Pakistan Day observance at Government Murray College Sialkot on Wednesday, he said that without quality education and research, the young generation could not face challenges of the modern age. Therefore, they should acquire command in whatever subject they were studying without wasting time and secure their future and the country's as well.
Principal Muhammad Nawaz, Professor Naseer Ghazi, Professor Maher Ilyas, Professor Nadeem islam, Professor Shams Wazir, deputy director colleges, students and teachers participated in the seminar.
DC Zulqarnain said Pakistan was currently facing many internal and external challenges, including the situation of forests in the country. He urged students to plant a tree for their country and to make the environment human-friendly.
He said that they should play their role in making the Punjab government's plantation campaign a success.
The deputy commissioner said trees were a priceless gift of the nature and planting them was a charity.
Regarding the Pakistan Day, the students of the college presented tableaus and expressed their thoughts and feelings on the resolution of Pakistan in urdu and English.
Earlier, DC Zulqarnain also planted a sapling at the lawns of Murray College and a special prayer was offered for security and stability of the nation.
Later, the DC also visited Murray College Iqbal Gallery and library. He visited New Vegetable and Fruit Market Aimenabad on Monday morning to review auctions. He also visited different areas of the city to review the Sialkot cleanliness drive and encouraged the sentry worker. He directed the officials of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to educate citizens about importance and usefulness of cleanliness.
