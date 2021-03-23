UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Seminar Held At Islamia University

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Day seminar held at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Pakistan Day reminds us of the sincere commitment and constant struggle of the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

On this day, the Muslims of India, under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, declared their struggle for a separate territory and the Pakistan Resolution was passed.

Vice Chancellor said this during his message in a seminar at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held in connection with Pakistan Day. He said that our forefathers changed the map of the world in just seven years by following the principles of unparalleled leadership and faith, unity and conviction. In the case of Pakistan, a new Islamic state emerged.

Vice Chancellor said that on March 23, 1940, the Muslims of the subcontinent held a historic meeting at Manto Park in Lahore which is now called Lahore Park.

It will pass an important resolution which was then called the Lahore Resolution but is now called the Pakistan Resolution.

He said the purpose of establishing Pakistan was that the Muslims of the subcontinent should make your own decisions for the betterment of your religious and cultural identity and your future.

"We must work together as Pakistanis for a brighter future. He said that I understand that the faculty, administration and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are the guarantors of a bright future for Pakistan", he said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Pro. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law and Guest Speaker Dr. Mujeeb Ahmad addressed the gathering. The event was attended by deans, teachers and students. Social distance, masks and hand sanitizers were arranged at the event in view of Covid-19.

