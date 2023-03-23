UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day; Sharjeel Stresses To Follow Unity, Faith, Discipline

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a message on Pakistan Day, on Thursday said that March 23 is an important day in the history of Pakistan when the Muslims of the subcontinent decided to establish a separate homeland.

He said that the Muslims of the subcontinent were able to get their demand for an independent homeland accepted in a short period of just seven years.

Sindh Information Minister said that while celebrating this day, we need to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline given by the founder of Paistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He further said that Pakistan People's Party gave a constitution, nuclear program and autonomy to provinces to keep the country strong and united. Our vision is to transform Pakistan into a true democratic welfare state, he added.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that our great nation has successfully overcome the immense challenges of the past through unity and resilience.

Let us today renew our resolve to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous state, he said.

He said that in the blessed month of Ramadan, may Allah grant us the ability to remain steadfast in testing times.

