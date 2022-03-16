Pakistan Day Sports Festival launched in Kohlu

District Administration and Frontier Corps (FC) started the Pakistan Day Sports Festival in Kohlu in connection with Pakistan Day on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :District Administration and Frontier Corps (FC) started the Pakistan Day Sports Festival in Kohlu in connection with Pakistan Day on Wednesday.

The colorful opening ceremony was specially attended by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi and Wing Commander FC Maiwand Rifle Colonel Muqtada.

Talking on the occasion, DC Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi said that on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the district administration, sports department should play its full role in making this event a success saying that various sports activities would be organized to provide recreational opportunities to the citizens through sports including cricket, football, volleyball and other regional sports competitions would be organized among the youth.

A night musical show will also be organized with the participation of Rifle Sports Festival, he said adding that Local folk artists would be encouraged by giving opportunities to them.

He said the message was that the youth of Kohlu were not weak in the field of sports saying that all sportsmen would be given equal opportunities in the sports festival.

The message of peace is to be conveyed to the people that the people here are peaceful and progressive but they are celebrating Pakistan Day with enthusiasm and fullness which is a testament to the people's commitment and love for the country, he maintained. Emphasizing on the young generation, Qurban Ali Magsi said that by providing healthy recreational opportunities, their hidden talents should be exposed and nurtured so that they could make their province and country famous at national and international level games.

A large number of players and spectators were present in the stadium during the inaugural ceremony. Rasaldar Major Sher Marree, Usman Shah, SHO Mir Haq Nawaz Hasani, Sports Officer Juma Khan, Deputy education Officer Hafeezullah, Mir Balu Khan, Haji Mir, Misri Khan, Umar Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.