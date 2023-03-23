Pakistan Day symbol of struggle, national unity for every citizen: Sherry Rehman

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said Pakistan Day was a symbol of struggle and national unity for every citizen.

In her message on 23rd March, the federal minister extended her felicitations to all the countrymen on Pakistan Day.

Senator Rehman said, "This day gives us an opportunity to celebrate our national identity, culture, civilization and history as well as to pay tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of all our national heroes and forefathers, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." She added that on March 23, 1940, the annual meeting of the All India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution and demanded the establishment of a free and independent Muslim state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

This resolution was finally implemented in the form of the creation of Pakistan in 1947, Sherry Rehman added.

She said the establishment of an independent Pakistan was possible due to the tireless struggle of these national heroes.

"Pakistan's prosperity and development are possible only through national unity and solidarity, not through division and hatred," Sherry Rehman said.

"I pray that there will be unity and love instead of division and hatred in the motherland. May Pakistan always be prosperous and stable," she prayed.

