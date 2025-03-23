Pakistan Day symbolizes unity, resolve for progress: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that March 23 holds immense significance in Pakistan’s national history, marking the day when the Muslims of the subcontinent united with a resolute pledge to establish an independent and sovereign state.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said the Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, galvanized the Muslims of the subcontinent toward a common goal.

“This historic day serves as a reminder of our collective commitment to make every possible effort for the development, prosperity, and stability of our beloved country,” he remarked.

Chairman Senate said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal should continue to guide the nation’s journey toward building a modern, democratic, and welfare-oriented state.

He underscored the importance of strengthening democracy, upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, promoting national unity, and reinforcing institutions as fundamental pillars for a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

“In today’s era, it is imperative to foster mutual harmony and unity by setting aside all differences, making national development and stability our foremost priority,” Gilani urged.

He further stressed the need for collective efforts to position Pakistan among the world’s developed nations.

“May Allah Almighty bless our beloved homeland with enduring peace and stability and lead it to new heights of progress,” Chairman added.