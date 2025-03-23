Open Menu

Pakistan Day Symbolizes Unity, Resolve For Progress: Gilani

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan Day symbolizes unity, resolve for progress: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that March 23 holds immense significance in Pakistan’s national history, marking the day when the Muslims of the subcontinent united with a resolute pledge to establish an independent and sovereign state.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said the Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, galvanized the Muslims of the subcontinent toward a common goal.

“This historic day serves as a reminder of our collective commitment to make every possible effort for the development, prosperity, and stability of our beloved country,” he remarked.

Chairman Senate said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal should continue to guide the nation’s journey toward building a modern, democratic, and welfare-oriented state.

He underscored the importance of strengthening democracy, upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, promoting national unity, and reinforcing institutions as fundamental pillars for a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

“In today’s era, it is imperative to foster mutual harmony and unity by setting aside all differences, making national development and stability our foremost priority,” Gilani urged.

He further stressed the need for collective efforts to position Pakistan among the world’s developed nations.

“May Allah Almighty bless our beloved homeland with enduring peace and stability and lead it to new heights of progress,” Chairman added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

10 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

14 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

14 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

16 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

16 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

16 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

18 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan