Pakistan Day To Be Celebrated Amid Tight Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Day to be celebrated amid tight corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration is finalizing arrangements to celebrate Pakistan Day under tight corona SOPs [standard operating procedures] here on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that 23rd of March1940 was a great day in the history of Pakistan when the Muslim leaders had passed a resolution for a separate homeland in the Subcontinent and after the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his team, Pakistan came into existence in a short span of seven years only.

