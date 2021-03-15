UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day To Be Celebrated Enthusiastically In Balochistan: Hamza Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasar Monday said Pakistan Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan leader Hamza Khan Nasar Monday said Pakistan Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm in the province.

Talking to APP here, he said March 23 was the day of renewed commitment, on same day Pakistan resolution was passed.

He said PTI workers were making preparation to organize programs on the Pakistan Day, adding, the rallies would be held across Balochistan.

Hamza Khan Nasar said the March 23,1940 was such a great day in the history of the subcontinent, adding, it was a matter of pride for all Pakistanis that the day the Pakistan resolution was passed which proved to be a milestone in the struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said the March 23 was a golden day that the Muslims of India set their destiny and fully supported the understanding, firm conviction, political foresight and practical struggle of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who made separate country for Muslims.

Nasar said the Pakistan resolution was the basis for the establishment of a separate Muslim state on the world map and guaranteed the determination and protection of the rights of the various nations and entities living here.

He said that rallies would be held across the province including Quetta on March 23 under the auspices of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

