Pakistan Day to be celebrated in Hyderabad with national spirit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Administration has decided to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 with enthusiasm and national spirit to pay homage to our heroes who struggled hard for creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub continent.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai chaired a meeting at Shahbaz Hall on Saturday and reviewed arrangements for celebrating Pakistan Day in the district.

Addressing the meeting, ADC directed officers, representatives of social and trade organizations to illuminate and decorate all government offices, schools, universities, houses and private buildings with national flags and organize special programs so that Pakistan Day could be celebrated in a befitting manner.

He asked the officers to fix portraits of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Alama Iqbal at prominent points on different roads to show love and affection for the country.

The Sindh government would every help and assistance to the concerned organizations in observance of Pakistan Day, ADC said and advised that during Pakistan Day celebrations standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 should be observed in letter and spirit.