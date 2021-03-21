UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day To Be Celebrated Mostly Virtual Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The upcoming celebrations of Pakistan Day, March 23, will be held across the country mostly virtual by different public and private departments amid the recent intense wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation's patriotic spirit, however, has not been dampened as the people throughout the country are gearing up to mark the day with the same enthusiasm and fervor shown in the past along with renewing their pledge to foster unity among their ranks, paying tributes to the national heroes, and praying for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Pakistan Day Parade, which is the main feature of the celebrations, will be held on March 23 in Islamabad with compliance of all the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

It will be the public holiday on Pakistan Day, which is celebrated annually to commemorate the 'Lahore Resolution' of 1940 that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

There will be early morning military and civilian parades in Islamabad with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals.

The National Flag will be hoisted atop all government buildings and departments, while the many important ones will be decorated with lights and buntings. The flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at different diplomatic missions of Pakistan abroad.

The educational and literary institutions in the Federal Capital like rest of the country, which are closed due the COVID-19, have planned to arrange different virtual activities, including debate, painting, poetry, articles writing and other competitions with an objective to invoke the interest of younger generation to learn about the sacrifices of their ancestors for the creation of Pakistan.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned a musical event to mark the Day. A number of renowned singers and artists representing all the four provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will present national songs.

National Puppet Theatre of PNCA will also arrange a puppet show where different characters will present folk tales, skits and national songs to educate and induce patriotism and love for the country.

PNCA will also hold "Youm-e-Pakistan" Children show on March 23, featuring national songs and speeches highlighting the significance of the Day and freedom movement.

Famous brands in the Federal Capital have started offering sales on dresses, shoes and other accessories to mark the Day.

It has become a common practice for the brands, online retailers, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions and important days that get overwhelming response from the citizens.

The trend of online shopping from the websites of famous brands is already in vogue in order to avoid the risk of COVID-19.

Youth and children have started buying national flags, badges, models and stickers at the stalls set up at different corners of the city to decorate their houses and vehicles.

