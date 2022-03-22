UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day To Be Celebrated On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

Pakistan Day will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) throughout the district with national zeal and enthusiasm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) throughout the district with national zeal and enthusiasm.

The district administration has chalked out various events and programs to mark the day in a befitting manner.

The day will dawn with special prayers in main mosques of the city while Quran Khawani for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan Movement would also be arranged.

The banners and steamers inscribed with slogans of love with Pakistan and patriotism have been displayed on important roads, intersections and other places.

The main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Metropolitan Corporation Complex near Station Chowk at 10 a.

m. in which Members of Parliament, officers of divisional and district administration as well as representatives of civil society would participate.

Special prayers would be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for national solidarity.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council will arrange exhibition of rare and old coins at 10 a.m. while schoolchildren will present Milli Naghmas, tableaus and extempore speeches.

Later, a 'Muzakra' would also be organized in which Syed Mehmood Asad Ullah, grandnephew of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, will participate as chief guest.

In the event, FAC will also stage a drama "Tabeer-e-Pakistan" at 7 p.m. to mark the day, a spokesman of arts council said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Civil Society Pakistan Day Progress March Event Love P

Recent Stories

Russia Current on Debt Payments, Has Enough Dollar ..

Russia Current on Debt Payments, Has Enough Dollars - Senior IMF Official

35 seconds ago
 Russia to Produce 19 SSJ100 Jets in 2022 - Ministe ..

Russia to Produce 19 SSJ100 Jets in 2022 - Minister

37 seconds ago
 Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman grieved over Chinese plane ..

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman grieved over Chinese plane crash

39 seconds ago
 CJP forms larger bench to hear presidential refere ..

CJP forms larger bench to hear presidential reference

41 seconds ago
 Commissioner to lead "Pakistan Day Rally" on Mar 2 ..

Commissioner to lead "Pakistan Day Rally" on Mar 23

4 minutes ago
 Pak American Cultural Centre delegation meets Comm ..

Pak American Cultural Centre delegation meets Commissioner

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>