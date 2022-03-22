Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Day will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) throughout the district with national zeal and enthusiasm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) throughout the district with national zeal and enthusiasm.

The district administration has chalked out various events and programs to mark the day in a befitting manner.

The day will dawn with special prayers in main mosques of the city while Quran Khawani for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan Movement would also be arranged.

The banners and steamers inscribed with slogans of love with Pakistan and patriotism have been displayed on important roads, intersections and other places.

The main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Metropolitan Corporation Complex near Station Chowk at 10 a.

m. in which Members of Parliament, officers of divisional and district administration as well as representatives of civil society would participate.

Special prayers would be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for national solidarity.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council will arrange exhibition of rare and old coins at 10 a.m. while schoolchildren will present Milli Naghmas, tableaus and extempore speeches.

Later, a 'Muzakra' would also be organized in which Syed Mehmood Asad Ullah, grandnephew of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, will participate as chief guest.

In the event, FAC will also stage a drama "Tabeer-e-Pakistan" at 7 p.m. to mark the day, a spokesman of arts council said.