Pakistan Day To Be Celebrated With Traditional Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan Day to be celebrated with traditional zeal

Pakistan day would be celebrated with true spirit, national enthusiasm and zeal traditional throughout the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan day would be celebrated with true spirit, national enthusiasm and zeal traditional throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas Salamat Memon expressed this while presiding over the meeting in his office in connection with the arrangements for Pakistan Day here on Friday.

In the regard the main program of Pakistan Day would be held at the Post Office Chowk at 10 am. The meeting was informed that private schools association will organize speech competition and other programs at Sardar Yasin Malik High school on March 22.

Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shahida Parveen Jamro, Chief Municipal Officer Raj Kumar, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Mirpur Khas. K Muhammad Amin Memon, Abdul Jabbar and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

