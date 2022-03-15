Pakistan day to be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour

Pakistan Day would be celebrated at District Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit and enthusiasm on March 23, 2022 like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day would be celebrated at District Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit and enthusiasm on March 23, 2022 like other parts of the country.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar while addressing a meeting convened to view the arrangements made in this regard. He said that Pakistan Day reminds our new generation about sacrifices given for creation of Pakistan. DC instructed officials of all government departments to decorate their offices and educational institutions with colorful lights and buntings with suitability of this historic day and also plant sapling throughout the district under ongoing Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign..

He also directed officials of educational institutions to organize speech and quiz competitions among girls and boy students of all schools and colleges with regard to struggle for freedom and Pakistan Resolution.

DC instructed officials of local government, municipal and town committees to make special cleanliness campaign in all cities and towns of the district with regard to 23 March.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Fida Hussain Chang, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of different government departments.