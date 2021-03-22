UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day To Be Marked With National Spirit: DC Sherani

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal Monday said March 23, was a day of great significance for Pakistan and it would be celebrated with full national spirit paying tributes to those who had sacrificed their lives for freedom.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures of March 23, celebrations on Tuesday.

Officers from all the district departments attended the meeting and discussed various aspects March 23, activities.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner issued various instructions and said all steps should be taken to celebrate 'Pakistan Day' on March 23, with all national enthusiasm.

More Stories From Pakistan

