Pakistan Day's Ceremony To Held At Governor House

Mon 22nd March 2021

Pakistan Day's ceremony to held at Governor House

A prestigious but simple ceremony will be held at the Governor House Quetta on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A prestigious but simple ceremony will be held at the Governor House Quetta on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

During the ceremony, national honors and excellence awards will be given to persons who have rendered outstanding services in various walks of life by Governor Balochistan.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and provincial ministers, assembly members and senior government officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

