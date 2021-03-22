(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A prestigious but simple ceremony will be held at the Governor House Quetta on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

During the ceremony, national honors and excellence awards will be given to persons who have rendered outstanding services in various walks of life by Governor Balochistan.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and provincial ministers, assembly members and senior government officials.