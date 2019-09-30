UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Decided To Invite Former Indian Prime Minister In Inaugural Ceremony Of Kartarpur Corridor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Pakistan decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister in inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan has decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, says in media reports.This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video message on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Pakistan has decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, says in media reports.This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video message on Monday.

The Minister said a written invitation will also be extended to Manmohan Singh, who has religious belief and also represents the Sikh community.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is making full preparations for the mega event, and the Prime Minister himself is taking interest in it.

He said we also look forward to Sikh Yatrees to visit Pakistan and take part in the ceremonies of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

