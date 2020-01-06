Pakistan decides not to let anyone use its soil in Middle East conflict

(@fidahassanain)

A meeting chaired by PM Khan has decided to play role in easing Middle East conflict.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting to discuss the Middle-East conflict and made important decisions here on Monday.

According to the sources, the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistani soil would not be used for the conflict.

“Pakistan’s soil will not be used for middle East conflict by anyone,” the leadership decided, vowing that Pakistan will play an important role in resolution of the Middle East conflict,”.

Last week, Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo called General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the situation of Middle East conflict after General Soleimani was killed in an airstrike by the US in Baghdad on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Pompeo shared that he had reached out to officials from multiple countries, including Bajwa, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about US defensive action to kill Qasem Soleimani," shared Pompeo on Twitter, adding the "Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilising and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver"

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari and others were present there in the meeting.