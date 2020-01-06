UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Decides Not To Let Anyone Use Its Soil In Middle East Conflict

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan decides not to let anyone use its soil in Middle East conflict

A meeting chaired by PM Khan has decided to play role in easing Middle East conflict.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting to discuss the Middle-East conflict and made important decisions here on Monday.

According to the sources, the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistani soil would not be used for the conflict.

“Pakistan’s soil will not be used for middle East conflict by anyone,” the leadership decided, vowing that Pakistan will play an important role in resolution of the Middle East conflict,”.

Last week, Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo called General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the situation of Middle East conflict after General Soleimani was killed in an airstrike by the US in Baghdad on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Pompeo shared that he had reached out to officials from multiple countries, including Bajwa, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about US defensive action to kill Qasem Soleimani," shared Pompeo on Twitter, adding the "Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilising and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver"

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari and others were present there in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Iran Twitter German General Qamar Javed Bajwa Baghdad Middle East Ashraf Ghani From Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi partner to bring smoother, e ..

14 minutes ago

China's island province to boost shore power facil ..

13 minutes ago

PPP provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubin ..

13 minutes ago

Tribal people being provided all basic amenities a ..

14 minutes ago

African players in Europe: Ayew off target for Pal ..

16 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.