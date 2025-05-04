Open Menu

Pakistan Decides To Brief UNSC On Regional Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC on regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday directed Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations to take immediate steps for convening the session of United Nations Security Council.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan has decided to formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest situation in the region.

Pakistan will apprise the UN Security Council about the aggressive acts of India and its provocation and inflammatory statements.

Pakistan will especially highlight the illegal steps of India to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Pakistan will highlight the fact that India's aggressive actions are endangering the peace and security of South Asia and beyond the region.

This important diplomatic measure of Pakistan is part of its efforts to put correct facts before the international community.

