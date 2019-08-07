Pakistan decides to downgrade ties with India

The National Security Committee (NSC) Wednesday took major decisions in the wake of illegal actions by the Indian government over occupied Jammu and Kashmir by downgrading the diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country, besides suspending the bilateral trade

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was held at the Prime Minister's Office and attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah, Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for KA&GB Ali Amin Gandapur, Law Minister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, ISI Director-General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, ISPR Director General, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The committee discussed situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, and the situation inside the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

The prime minister directed that all the diplomatic channels should be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations.

He also directed the armed forces to continue vigilance.

The committee also decided to review the bilateral arrangements with India. It was decided that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

It also decided to express solidarity on the Independence Day (August 14) with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination.

The August 15 would be observed as Black Day, it was further decided.