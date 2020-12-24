UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Decides To Free UK Citizen Indicted For Murder Of US Reporter In 2002 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan Decides to Free UK Citizen Indicted for Murder of US Reporter in 2002 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) A court in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Thursday ruled the release of a UK national accused of organizing kidnapping and murder of a US journalist for the Wall Street Journal, the media outlet has reported, citing a lawyer.

Wall Street Journal's South Asia Bureau Chief Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and beaheaded by Islamist militants in Karachi in 2002, when he was covering terrorist networks in Pakistan.

Omar Sheikh, a UK citizen of Pakistani origin, was sentenced to death by the same court in 2002 for masterminding Pearl's abduction and murder. However, the sentence was overturned in April 2020, when the court lifted all charges except for the kidnapping, which is worth seven-year imprisonment in Pakistan.

Given Sheikh has been in jail for 18 years, judges on Thursday ordered his release. He is expected to be freed later this week, along with three other accused of complicity in the crime.

Three other indicted for the complicity to the journalist's kidnapping and murder, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 trial, also had their convictions overturned in April. Despite this, the Pakistani authorities used emergency detention powers to keep the four in jail. On Thursday, the court ruled that the use of these powers was unjustified.

The media outlet has also specified that the national government and the family of the murdered reporter have separately appealed the judges' April ruling on the case to the country's Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Murder Terrorist Militants Supreme Court Kidnapping Jail Same United Kingdom April 2020 Family Media All Government Asia Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

26 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

41 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

52 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.