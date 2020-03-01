UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Decides To Shut Chaman Border Till March 7 In Wake Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:12 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) The government has decided to shut Chaman border from March 2 to March 7 in a wake of coronavirus threat in Pakistan.According to media reports, a notification in this regard has also been issued.

The border will be closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the boundary in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior."During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries," it added.

