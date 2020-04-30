Pakistan declares quarantine, RT-PCR test mandatory for air passenger(s) accompanying dead body

Pakistan on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for air passenger(s) accompanying a dead body in any flight, declaring quarantine and RT-PCR test for the coronavirus (COVID-19) mandatory for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for air passenger(s) accompanying a dead body in any flight, declaring quarantine and RT-PCR test for the coronavirus (COVID-19) mandatory for them.

"As per the decision of the government, it is informed that in order to control the spread of COVID-19, passenger(s) accompanying a dead body on a flight to Pakistan shall be subject to quarantine and RT-PCR test," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a news statement.

He said it was important to take the measures for the sake of Pakistanis' health. "There are no exceptions to the SOPs in vogue."The Aviation Division, in a separate news release, said the SOPs were meant for international passengers and chartered flight operations, international private flight and domestic private flight operations, which would remain effective from May 1-15.

"The SOPs are aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 and based on best aviation industry practices."