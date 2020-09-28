UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Declares Support For Azerbaijan In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Pakistan pledges its support to Azerbaijan amid renewed tensions in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Pakistan pledges its support to Azerbaijan amid renewed tensions in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. We support Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions," the ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad also called on Armenia to cease its military activity to prevent further tensions.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging an on-and-off war over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

Tensions flared up in the breakaway region on Sunday morning, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has closed its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has thrown its weight behind Baku.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Martial Law Turkey Traffic Baku Armenia Independence Azerbaijan Sunday All From Weight

Recent Stories

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

5 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

2 minutes ago

OSCE Minsk Group Should Be Replaced by New Format ..

5 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation Part of Turkey's Desta ..

5 minutes ago

Cop arrested as police solve blind murder case

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.