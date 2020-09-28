Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Pakistan pledges its support to Azerbaijan amid renewed tensions in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Pakistan pledges its support to Azerbaijan amid renewed tensions in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. We support Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions," the ministry said in a statement.

Islamabad also called on Armenia to cease its military activity to prevent further tensions.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging an on-and-off war over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

Tensions flared up in the breakaway region on Sunday morning, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has closed its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has thrown its weight behind Baku.