Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan remained deeply concerned about the ongoing atrocities against the people of Gaza by Israeli occupation forces.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing here on Thursday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn yesterday’s attack on UNRWA’s food distribution center in the eastern part of Rafah in southern Gaza. The attack against the few remaining food distribution centers for a population on the verge of famine is part of Israel’s deliberate and inhumane policy of mass starvation. It is inhumane, unconscionable and a crime against humanity. "

She said, "UNRWA serves as a lifeline for over two million people, providing shelter and delivering vital food and primary healthcare services. It needs enhanced international support and protection during the ongoing inhumane war on Gaza."

She said, "Pakistan also condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the recent Israeli decision regarding construction of 3500 new settlement units in occupied West Bank. The Israeli action violates international law, international humanitarian laws and relevant resolutions of the United Nations and OIC. It would further undermine the prospects of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state."

"We call on the United Nations Security Council to bring an end to these crimes of the occupation authorities against the people of Palestine and to fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter to bring an end to the sufferings of the Palestinian people."

The spokesperson said, Pakistan strongly condemned the decision of Indian authorities to declare illegal yet another political party in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front.

"With this decision, a total of nine Kashmiri political parties have become outlawed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Their leadership and cadres are also facing persecution. The Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Naeem Ahmed Khan, has been languishing in Indian jails since 2017."

"These oppressive measures reflect a vicious intent by India to stifle dissent and freedom of expression in IIOJK in complete disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law. India should immediately lift the curbs on the banned Kashmiri parties; release all political prisoners and dissenters; and forthwith implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

She stressed that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

To a question, she said, Pakistan had close multidimensional ties with the European Union and GSP Plus was an important pillar of bilateral relations. "It is pivotal for Pakistan’s trade, and it is a successful framework for development and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union. "

"Last week, the ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue took place where both sides agreed to continue and strengthen cooperation in various domains including GSP Plus. So, we are confident that going forward, Pakistan and European Union will continue to work together in the framework of GSP Plus," she added.