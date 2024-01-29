Pakistan Deeply Concerned Over Suspension Of UNRWA's Funding For Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 11:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Monday expressed its deep concerns over the decision by some countries to suspend the funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
In a statement the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "The timing of this suspension is deeply troubling as it takes place amidst the ongoing war, displacement, and suffering of the people of Gaza who depend on critical aid from UNRWA for their daily survival."
"As the Primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, UNRWA serves as a lifeline for over two million people, providing shelter and delivering vital food and primary healthcare services, even amidst the most intense hostilities.
The decision to suspend funding in response to allegations against a small group of staff is unjustifiable. We agree with the UN Secretary-General that UNRWA’s current funding would not be sufficient to meet all the requirements to support the Palestinian people over the next month. It is, therefore, imperative to prioritize the continuity of UNRWA’s operations to sustain the survival of the people of Gaza."
She said, "Pakistan urges all countries that have suspended their funding for UNRWA to reconsider their decision in order to avoid suspension of the Agency’s humanitarian work. The lives of the people in Gaza hang in the balance and depend on this crucial support."
