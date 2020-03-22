ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan is deeply concerned over deteriorating health condition of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is incarcerated in Tihar jail.

The reports of Kashmiri leader's announcement of going on an indefinite hunger strike from April 1, 2020 in protest against the false charge sheet framed by the Indian government against him under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Court in a 30-year-old case are worrisome, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release said on Saturday.

The victimization of a political leader to suppress the voice of Kashmiris is highly condemnable.

The international community, including the United Nations, Human Rights organizations and the global media must take notice of Indian government's inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leader who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for decades.

India must be urged to immediately release Yasin Malik and withdraw all false charges against him.

It may also be highlighted that Yasin Malik has serious medical conditions and needs to be provided appropriate medical treatment under the international conventions.

The timing of re-opening of the case under TADA suggests that the BJP government is determined to punish the detained Kashmiri leader for resisting the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

India must realize that by incarcerating Kashmiris leaders, it cannot subjugate the people of Kashmir.

The only way to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the implementation of relevant UNSC resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination.