Pakistan Deeply Values China's Defence Cooperation, Support: President
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:54 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan deeply valued China's defence cooperation and support on issues of its national security
He acknowledged unique, all-weather and time-tested China-Pakistan friendship and China's support for Pakistan at multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of India's illegal and unilateral steps in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K).The visiting delegation assured Pakistan of China's continued support.