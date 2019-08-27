President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan deeply valued China's defence cooperation and support on issues of its national security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan deeply valued China 's defence cooperation and support on issues of its national security. The president was talking to Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) General Xu Qiliang, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He acknowledged unique, all-weather and time-tested China-Pakistan friendship and China's support for Pakistan at multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of India's illegal and unilateral steps in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K).The visiting delegation assured Pakistan of China's continued support.