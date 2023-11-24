Open Menu

Pakistan Defeats India To Secure UNESCO Vice-chair For 2023-2025 Term

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 10:34 PM

In a resounding victory over India, Pakistan on Friday was elected as Vice Chair of UNESCO Executive Board from the Asia Pacific Group for the 2023-2025 term

The elections were held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Executive Board in Paris, a Foreign Office press release said.

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

"Pakistan is grateful to members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in its candidature," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect.

She said as an ardent supporter of multilateralism, Pakistan would work together with UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote its common objectives, including global priorities - Africa and Gender Equality and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Operational Strategy.

Earlier during the UNESCO General Conference, Pakistan had been successfully re-elected to the Executive Board at the elections held on November 15.

