Open Menu

Pakistan Defeats India To Secure UNESCO Vice-chair For 2023-25 Term

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2023 | 04:06 PM

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) Pakistan has defeated India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for the 2023-2025 term.

The elections were held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive board in Paris.

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed gratitude to members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in Pakistan's candidature.

She said that Pakistan would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect.

The spokesperson said as an ardent supporter of multilateralism, Pakistan will work together with UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote common objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Paris All

Recent Stories

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

10 minutes ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

16 hours ago
Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

16 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

17 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

17 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

17 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan