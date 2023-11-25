Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

(@Abdulla99267510)

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) Pakistan has defeated India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for the 2023-2025 term.

The elections were held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive board in Paris.

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed gratitude to members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in Pakistan's candidature.

She said that Pakistan would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect.

The spokesperson said as an ardent supporter of multilateralism, Pakistan will work together with UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote common objectives.