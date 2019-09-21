UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Defence Day Celebrated In Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Pakistan Defence Day celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, China to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 war as well as to those brave souls who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the defensc of Pakistan

The ceremony began as national anthems of Pakistan and China were played which was followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

The chief guest on the occasion, Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Department of PLA, along with Ambassador Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and Defence and Army Attach� Brigadier Shahid Amir Afsar sliced the cake to mark the day.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Hashmi said Defence Day is commemorated as a tribute to our valiant armed forces and to their inherent patriotism, discipline, and commitment.

The 6th of September is an important day in the history of Pakistan. On this day in the year 1965, the armed forces and people of Pakistan, demonstrating unparalleled valor and thwarted enemy's nefarious designs, she added.

National songs were played while documentaries on Pakistan were shown during the well-attended event.

Ambassadors, Defense Attaches, officers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, media persons, think tanks and expatriates attended the ceremony held on the lawn of Pakistan House at the embassy compound.

