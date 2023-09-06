Pakistan Defence Day celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

The Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm in respective areas of Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm in respective areas of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The day dawned with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province.

Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police and Levis Force while offering Fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation laid floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province.

Rallies were taken out in respective districts including Quetta to par rich tribute to martyrs on the Defence Day.

Likewise, different ceremonies were held in various districts including Panjgur, Killa Abdullah, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Pishin, Kharan, Nushki, Taftan, Gwadar, Naseerabad, Jafarrabad, Dera Bugti, Chaman,and other district to celebrate the Defence Day with enthusiasm.

Participants in the ceremonies paying homage to the martyrs and Ghazis highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces. In the programs held in connection with the Defence Day different stalls were set up to portray army's role in defending the motherland and nation building.

Students of various schools also performed tableaus prepared in connection with the Defence Day.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day that the Defense Day was a historic day when our forces uprooted the enemy's steps and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland.

He said that September 6 is a day in the history of Pakistan while it teaches us collective national spirit and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland.

The CM said that the entire nation was demonstrated and come together during the war of September, 6, 1965 to prove that arms or numbers do not mean anything in the face of the power of unity, consensus and faith.

"A great courage and bravery was shown and the Pakistan Army successfully defended the geographical borders of the country and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Indian forces", he mentioned.

Ali Mardan said that since the establishment of Pakistan till today, our brave forces have made eternal sacrifices for the country and have always kept the country safe from the enemy.

He added that Defense Day is a renewal of the pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain and would always play our role collectively for the defense, development, integrity and stability of our country.

The people of Balochistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave forces and other security agencies to maintain peace and order in the province and against the subversive elements, he noted.

He said that we are determined that will provide a peaceful and conducive environment for conducting clean and transparent elections in the province.