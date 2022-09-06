Pakistan Defence Day observed

Youm-e-Difa-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Defence Day) was observed with full national zeal and zest, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Difa-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Defence Day) was observed with full national zeal and zest, here on Tuesday.

The day was dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of Pak army who defended the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

The people also visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the Shuhada. They also offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of army martyrs.

The people also expressed solidarity with Pak army and vowed to lay down their lives if needed for the defense of motherland.

A number of functions were arranged in different parts of Faisalabad to mark the day.

Provincial Minister for Minerals Chaudhry Lateef Nazar participated in Defence Day ceremony in Higher Secondary school Kotwali Road and urged the participants to play their dynamic role for national progress and prosperity.

He said that armed forces had made Pakistan invincible by giving a crushing retreat to heavier enemy during war on September 06. The entire nation saluted the unprecedented sacrifices of Pak armed forces, he said and urged the students to concentrate on their study so that they could serve the nation in a befitting manner.

School Principal Muhammad Iqbal Rao also spoke on the occasion and offered special prayer for eternal rest of martyrs of 6th September war.

A similar function was also arranged at Cambridge College Gulberg Campus where the students prepared and hoisted 800 feet long and 20 feet wide national flag to mark the day.

Chairman Cambridge Group Dr Tanvir Aslam was chief guest of the ceremony and later he also led Defence Day rally in which College Principal Faisal Ashraf, Vice Principal Syed Ghulam Muhammad Shahid, project director Prof Hafiz Abdur Rehman and a large number of students participated.

Another Defence Day ceremony was also held in Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial School Ghulam Muhammad Abad where the speakers paid best tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan.

President Nazriya Pakistan Forum Mian Abdul Waheed, General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, School Principal Haji Riaz Ahmad Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

A similar ceremony was organized in Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School Sheikhupura Road where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan presided over the event while CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, School Principal Saeed Ahmad, Incharge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq were also present.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of 6th September war and said that Pak forces gave a clear message to much bigger enemy that it (enemy) cannot occupy any inch of Pakistan.

They said, "Pakistan Defense Day reminds us those defining moments in the history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by India aggression".

"Although Pakistan is facing numerous challenges, yet our defense has become invincible due to the sacrifices of Pak armed forces and we are fully capable not only defending the territories of Pakistan but also has the power to give decisive and befitting response to the enemies", they added.

The everlasting sacrifices of the Pak Army martyrs could not be forgotten so as they strengthened Pakistan by giving their valuable blood, they added.

Meanwhile, District sports Department also arranged a cycle rally to mark the Defence Day. More than 35 cyclists participated in the rally which started from D-Type Colony Chowk and culminated at Gattwala.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal flanked by District Sports Officer Sajida Latif distributed prizes and trophies among position holder cyclists.