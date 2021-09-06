Pakistan Defence Day reminds us of bravery of Pakistan Army & nation: Arbab Nasir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi on Monday said Pakistan Defence Day reminds us of the spirit and bravery of Pakistan Army and the nation.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with the country's Defence Day, he said today, the entire nation saluted the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland saying the defense of Pakistan is in strong hands.

He said the Pakistan Army is fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression and adventure by the enemy.

"The brave heroes of Pakistan Air Force written a history in the air battle against the enemy in 1965 war", he said adding the people of Pakistan, along with their security forces were fully committed to thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said our brave and courageous armed forces made history by successfully defending our beloved homeland by repulsing the aggression of an enemy many times stronger than us.